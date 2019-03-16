  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCollege Basketball
    7:00 PMOne Night for One Drop: Imagined by Cirque du Soleil
    8:00 PMRansom
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arthur Galope, DFW News, Ford High School, hunt county, improper relationship, Quinlan, Quinlan ISD, Teacher Arrested, Texas
Arthur V. Galope Jr. mugshot (Hunt County Jail)

QUINLAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A high school teacher at Quinlan ISD in Hunt County has been arrested and charged with an improper relationship with a student, authorities said.

Arthur V. Galope Jr. was arrested on Friday after school district police investigated reports of a relationship between him and a student at Ford High School.

Galope was booked into the Hunt County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.

“We would like to thank those who suspected this was occurring for coming forward and the Quinlan ISD for their full cooperation in this investigation,” Quinlan ISD police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s