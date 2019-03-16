QUINLAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A high school teacher at Quinlan ISD in Hunt County has been arrested and charged with an improper relationship with a student, authorities said.

Arthur V. Galope Jr. was arrested on Friday after school district police investigated reports of a relationship between him and a student at Ford High School.

Galope was booked into the Hunt County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.

“We would like to thank those who suspected this was occurring for coming forward and the Quinlan ISD for their full cooperation in this investigation,” Quinlan ISD police said.