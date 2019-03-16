(CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager has taken social media by storm after he was seen egging an Australian senator after the politician made controversial comments that blamed Friday’s terror attack in New Zealand on Muslim immigration.

The deadly mass shooting on Friday left 50 people dead and dozens injured after a gunman targeted two mosques in New Zealand.

Sen. Fraser Anning was left with an egg on his head Saturday after a teenager was captured on camera egging him during a news conference. This came a day after the senator made the comments regarding the terror attack.

Anning was also seen retaliating to the egging by punching the teenager in the face, and the two had to be separated. In the aftermath, the teenager was seen being escorted out the building by police after he was pinned to the ground by witnesses.

This is an official press release from an elected senator in Australia. Today. pic.twitter.com/CwqHjmAmqp — Susan Carland (@SusanCarland) March 15, 2019

On Friday, the senator released a statement that said the “real cause of the bloodshed” in New Zealand was the “immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.” He said: “…what [the attack] highlights is the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand, of the increasing Muslim presence.”