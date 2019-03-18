  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A big rig crash shut down part of northbound Loop 12 in Irving Monday morning.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. when police say the driver of the semi-tractor trailer hit a guardrail and then crashed into a bridge.

The truck lost part of its load, scattering debris along the highway. The impact also caused oil and diesel fuel to spill out onto the road.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene and Loop 12, just north of Highway 114, was closed to cleanup the mess and inspect of the bridge.

No word if anyone was hurt in the crash. As of 7:45 a.m., police had given no word on when the freeway might reopen.

