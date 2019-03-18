DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of immigrants became American citizens at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas Monday.

Around 50 people from more than 20 countries were welcomed as new U.S. citizens by former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

The pair congratulated the new citizens and talked about the important contributions of immigrants to Texas and the United States.

“Texas has been the land of immigrants. Our state is a place where people come year after year to build a better life,” said former First Lady Laura Bush.

“You paid America the high tribute of aspiring to live here, leaving behind familiar ways and places and accepting a process that everyone knows is not easy,” said former President George W. Bush.

The Bush Institute’s immigration program says it advocates for smart, skills-based immigration reform.

This was the second naturalization ceremony at the Bush Institute.