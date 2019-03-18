Filed Under:America, Defense Department, dod, Intelligence, Military Funding, MIP, Money, Peace, Violence, Wars

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Defense Department is requesting $22.95 billion for its military intelligence program [MIP] in fiscal year 2020, which includes base budget funding as well as the Overseas Contingency Operations accounts, according to a Pentagon statement.

The money is aligned to support the national defense strategy, according to the department.

Additionally, the department determined that releasing the top line figure doesn’t jeopardize any classified activities within the MIP. But it won’t release any other program details due to national security reasons.

The Pentagon (STAFF/AFP/Getty Images)

