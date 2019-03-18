RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Richardson Police officer was fortunate not to be inside a police SUV when it was struck from behind late Saturday night by an alleged drunk driver.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Central Expressway in the southbound lanes.

Police said officers were helping a stranded driver with a flat tire at the time.

Police said Dennis Humberto Rodriguez, 18, is charged with DWI and drug possession.

Richardson Police tweeted Monday, “Ofcrs avoid injury late Sat. night (03/16), suspected drunk driver crashed into their patrol vehicle on US75. Ofcrs were assisting a disabled vehicle. Thankfully officers not inside the vehicle. Suspect arrested, charged with DWI and Poss of Marijuana. #DontDrinkAndDrive”