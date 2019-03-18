  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Richardson Police officer was fortunate not to be inside a police SUV when it was struck from behind late Saturday night by an alleged drunk driver.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Central Expressway in the southbound lanes.

Richardson Police SUV struck by alleged drunk driver

Police said officers were helping a stranded driver with a flat tire at the time.

Police said Dennis Humberto Rodriguez, 18, is charged with DWI and drug possession.

Dennis Humberto Rodriguez

Richardson Police tweeted Monday, “Ofcrs avoid injury late Sat. night (03/16), suspected drunk driver crashed into their patrol vehicle on US75. Ofcrs were assisting a disabled vehicle. Thankfully officers not inside the vehicle. Suspect arrested, charged with DWI and Poss of Marijuana. #DontDrinkAndDrive”

