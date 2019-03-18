  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect is on the run after crashing a car into a house in west Fort Worth.

The accident happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.

Police believe the driver was speeding, lost control of the car and plowed into the side of the garage of a house on Karen Street. After crashing the person/persons ran from the scene.

Fort Worth firefighters were called in to help shore up the house and prevent any more structural damage.

The home was occupied, but no one inside was hurt.

Police are looking for the driver of the car, who officials suspect may have been drunk, but so far no arrests have been made.

