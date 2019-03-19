DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Extra security has been posted at a school in the Dallas Independent School District after reports that another student has been robbed — despite the recent arrest of two people.

The latest incident happened Friday at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center in Oak Cliff.

In a letter sent out to parents, administrators say the student was approached after classes were dismissed. The robber pulled out a gun and demanded the student’s backpack.

The student, who didn’t resist and wasn’t harmed, immediately contacted Dallas police and school administrators.

The letter also offered the following suggestions on how parents could help keep their children safe –

“We understand this is a growing concern, and we need your help to ensure everyone remains safe. If you have students who walk, ride the bus, or wait for an extended period of time to be picked up, please talk to them about being aware of their surroundings. Keep cell phones hidden, and we encourage students to travel with a buddy in well-lit areas. Also, remind students to avoid contact with strangers. Should your child experience a similar incident, please notify the police or an adult, immediately.”

Earlier this month there were at least five robberies near four different Oak Cliff schools during a two-week period.

Two teenaged suspects, 18-year-old Christopher Wade and 17-year-old Roshun Dixon, were arrested and both were charged with three counts of robbery.

At last check Dallas police are looking for more suspects. As it stands police are not linking the robbery to any other offenses.