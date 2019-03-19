



– Bedford firefighters made an aerial rescue Tuesday but didn’t even get a ‘thank you.’

The patient was a cat stuck on top of a utility pole in the 500 block of E. Pipeline Road.

The rescue, requiring a ladder truck, happened around 12:40 p.m.

There were no injuries to firefighters or the cat involved, although there were reportedly two curious dogs looking on from the ground.

@MiKayla1017 tweeted photos of the exciting rescue and shared them with CBSDFW.

It’s not clear how long the cat was on top of the pole.