



– Attention, taxpayers: If you haven’t filed a tax return for 2015, your time to claim money owed you is running out. The Internal Revenue Service said as many as 1.2 million Americans who haven’t claimed a tax refund for that year have until April 15 do so.

And those refunds could be substantial. The agency said this week that as much as $1.4 billion in unclaimed refunds could be up for the taking.

