By Ken Foote
Filed Under:cbs sports, CBS11, dfw, Ken Foote, March Madness, NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, The Foote Files

(CBS 11) – It’s that time of year! The greatest collegiate basketball tournament starts this week on CBS and CBS 11.

So that you know what is going on this Thursday and Friday on CBS and CBS 11:

· Coverage both days run 11 a.m. -4 p.m. and then 6 p.m.-11 p.m.

· CBS Daytime Drama will not be seen on those days anywhere in the U.S. but will return on Monday, March 25. You won’t be missing anything. Trust me!

· Let’s Make A Deal will also not be seen on those days either anywhere nationally (this show runs in various time periods on the CBS Network)

· The Friday and Saturday, the CBS Entertainment Prime Time lineup will not be seen on these days.

· Wheel Of Fortune will be seen on sister station KTXA Channel 21 at 6:30 p.m.

To get you in the mood, listen to the current March Madness theme music.

