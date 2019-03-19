Measles is highly contagious and is transmitted primarily from person to person by respiratory droplets and airborne spread. (photo credit: Getty Images)





Collin County Health Care Services has issued a health alert after a second confirmed case of measles there.

The individual spent a limited amount of time, while contagious, at Kroger on North Preston Road in Prosper on March 15 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

“That’s extremely concerning… I had no idea that that was around here,” said Kroger customer Alexys Ginedaw.

There were no other public locations reported by the individual. Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) is working to contact people who may have come into contact with them.

“I know it’s a concern but I think as long as most people are already vaccinated we have to control that,” said another Kroger customer, Rick McGrath. “We just all need to be a little more aware. It’s the reality of living in a large population,” he added.

The new case comes at a time when the number of measles cases continues to grow. The CDC confirmed at least 268 cases in the United States thus far in 2019. There were 40 new cases in the country just last week. Texas has seen 12 confirmed cases in both Denton and Collin County.

Measles is highly contagious and is transmitted primarily from person to person by respiratory droplets and airborne spread. Individuals are contagious from four days before onset of rash to four days after appearance of rash. Infectious droplets can remain in the air for up to two hours after the individual has left the area.

Symptoms of measles include rash, fever of 101°F, cough, runny nose, or eye redness. Any person suspected of having measles should contact their health care provider and stay at home until four days after rash onset has passed. Persons suspected to have contact with this individual should monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 21 days after exposure.

For additional information on measles, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

If you experience or have experienced measles symptoms, or if you have questions, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Measles is a very contagious airborne disease. If you develop symptoms and decide you want to be seen at your doctor’s office or at a healthcare facility, such as an emergency department or emergency clinic, please call them first and inform them you were possibly exposed to measles so that they may implement necessary precautions to inhibit further spread of the disease.

Individuals with suspected measles should be excluded from work or school until cleared by Collin County Health Care Services.

Collin County Health Care Service’s Chief Epidemiologist, Dr. Jawaid Asghar reminds the community to “talk to your doctor about the benefits of immunization and get vaccinated if you are eligible/able.”

A Kroger spokesperson said they’re aware of the measles case but didn’t have any additional information to share.