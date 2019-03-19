  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:DFW News, guilty plea, Michelle Johnson, Murder, prison sentence, Sean Johnson, Tarrant County


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County man pleaded guilty to killing his wife in April 2017 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday.

Sean Johnson, 36, admitted to shooting and killing his wife Michelle at their Edgecliff Village home.

Sean Johnson (Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office)

Michelle Johnson spent 20 years teaching visually impaired students at Crowley ISD.

Her family and friends each spoke during the sentencing hearing.

