FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County man pleaded guilty to killing his wife in April 2017 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday.
Sean Johnson, 36, admitted to shooting and killing his wife Michelle at their Edgecliff Village home.
Michelle Johnson spent 20 years teaching visually impaired students at Crowley ISD.
Her family and friends each spoke during the sentencing hearing.