PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Freshly-groomed and rocking a green t-shirt, a Shih Tzu named “Prince” was stolen along with the rental car he was riding in today.

Now Plano police are asking for the public’s help to find the missing pet.

Have you seen Prince? Police are trying to locate a stolen vehicle he was inside. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the thief. #BringBackPrince (photo credit: Plano Police Dept.)

Prince’s owner left him inside a parked 2017 Ford Focus (with the air on) Monday morning as she went inside a pet store to buy dog food. He’s white and brown, 2 years old, has a “red cherry” on his left eye and was wearing a red harness atop his t-shirt.

Prince doesn’t have an identification chip or a collar with tags.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the dognapper/thief.

Call them at 877.373.8477.

 

 

 

 

