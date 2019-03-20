RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rowlett Police arrested a bank robbery suspect after a chase that started in Rowlett and ended in Richardson Wednesday afternoon.

Garland Police and Rowlett Police got the call around 2:50 p.m. about a robbery at the Bank of America branch at 2409 Lakeview Parkway in Rowlett.

A suspect claiming to have a bomb demanded money from a teller.

The suspect then took off, when Rowlett and Garland officers along with DPS air unit 101 began searching for the suspect.

Rowlett officers located and caught the suspect in the parking lot of the Spring Hill Suites at 3251 Shiloh Rd. in Richardson.

The suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Cash from the robbery was recovered, but due to the possibility of a bomb being involved, Garland Police bomb specialists responded to the scene to make sure the bag containing the money and the suspects’ vehicle were safe to approach.

No one was hurt.