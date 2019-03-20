Filed Under:Bank Of America, Bank Robbery, Bomb Squad, Bomb threat, DFW News, Garland Police, police chase, Richardson Police, Rowlett Police, suspect caught

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rowlett Police arrested a bank robbery suspect after a chase that started in Rowlett and ended in Richardson Wednesday afternoon.

Garland Police and Rowlett Police got the call around 2:50 p.m. about a robbery at the Bank of America branch at 2409 Lakeview Parkway in Rowlett.

A suspect claiming to have a bomb demanded money from a teller.

The suspect then took off, when Rowlett and Garland officers along with DPS air unit 101 began searching for the suspect.

Rowlett officers located and caught the suspect in the parking lot of the Spring Hill Suites at 3251 Shiloh Rd. in Richardson.

Police chase ends in Richardson (Chopper 11)

The suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Cash from the robbery was recovered, but due to the possibility of a bomb being involved, Garland Police bomb specialists responded to the scene to make sure the bag containing the money and the suspects’ vehicle were safe to approach.

Police chase ends in Richardson (Chopper 11)

No one was hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s