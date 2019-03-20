GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A little more than 20,000 gallons of raw sewage ended up in a Garland creek Tuesday before city crews were able to put a stop to it.

The crews stopped the sewage from leaking into the creek near Garland Road and Arapaho Road a little before 10:00 p.m.

That morning, maintenance workers damaged the line, causing hours of sewage flow into the creek.

Eventually they were able to bypass the flow around the broken line, then made repairs.

Cleanup and testing of that section of pipe started Wednesday and will continue Thursday.

The total overflow was 20,700 gallons.