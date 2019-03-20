  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:City of Garland, DFW News, Garland, leak stopped, Manhole, overflow, raw sewage, sewage into creek

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A little more than 20,000 gallons of raw sewage ended up in a Garland creek Tuesday before city crews were able to put a stop to it.

The crews stopped the sewage from leaking into the creek near Garland Road and Arapaho Road a little before 10:00 p.m.

Raw sewage leaked into a Garland creek (CBS 11)

That morning, maintenance workers damaged the line, causing hours of sewage flow into the creek.

Eventually they were able to bypass the flow around the broken line, then made repairs.

Cleanup and testing of that section of pipe started Wednesday and will continue Thursday.

The total overflow was 20,700 gallons.

