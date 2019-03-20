



Colon Cancer is the second deadliest cancer in men and women.

The American Cancer Society predicts 10,950 new cases of colorectal cancers will occur in Texas in 2019 and 3,850 Texans will die this year from this disease. However, if caught early, colorectal cancer is one of the most curable types of cancer.

For now, we asked Dr. Durado Brooks to discuss the reasons behind the new recommended lower age for your first colorectal cancer screening (see above).

Find out why the best test for colorectal cancer is the test that gets done, regardless of method.

We sat down with Colorectal Cancer Survivor, Kevin Wohlbold, to talk about why screening is the key to survival.

Doctors in California are using artificial intelligence to make colonoscopies more accurate and help save lives.