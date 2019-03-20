  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:body, Colon, Colon Cancer, Detection, doctors, Health, Nutrition, Plugged In


NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Colon Cancer is the second deadliest cancer in men and women.

The American Cancer Society predicts 10,950 new cases of colorectal cancers will occur in Texas in 2019 and 3,850 Texans will die this year from this disease. However, if caught early, colorectal cancer is one of the most curable types of cancer.

Click here to learn more about detection and treatment of Colorectal Cancer at the American Cancer Society.

Pledge to get screened today by clicking here.

If you have questions about cancer, please call 1-800-227-2345.

For now, we asked Dr. Durado Brooks to discuss the reasons behind the new recommended lower age for your first colorectal cancer screening (see above).

Find out why the best test for colorectal cancer is the test that gets done, regardless of method.

We sat down with Colorectal Cancer Survivor, Kevin Wohlbold, to talk about why screening is the key to survival.

Doctors in California are using artificial intelligence to make colonoscopies more accurate and help save lives.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s