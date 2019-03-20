  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Thirteen-year-old Brayden Rogers caught this behemoth on Lake Tawakoni. (photo credit: Lake Tawakoni Guide Service)

LAKE TAWAKONI (CBSDFW.COM) – A 13-year-old from Cisco, Texas got quite the workout after landing a monster 67-pound blue catfish this weekend.

A Facebook post from Michael and Teri Littlejohn’s Lake Tawakoni Guide Service shows Brayden Rogers smiling while holding the massive fish.

It reads: “What an amazing day on Lake Tawakoni yesterday,” the post reads. “It was so exciting just watching this young man Brayden hold this huge fish that is the New Pending Lake and State Blue Catfish Record JR.”

Captain Littlejohn said Rogers donated the fish to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens.

“We kept the fish alive for about two hours in the water waiting for them to come pick it up,” she said.

Not long after the young teen’s colossal catch, Littlejohn said another angler caught a 78-pound blue catfish! Both of the fish will go on display at the center, where children can learn more about them.

Video posted also shows Rogers reeling in the fish.

 

Comments
  1. Michael-Teri Littlejohn says:
    March 20, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Thank you for sharing this amazing catch!

