



A man has died after a head-on collision at a Rednecks with Paychecks event in North Texas, adding to a list of deaths associated with its events that includes a 10-year-old child.

The Montague County Sheriff’s office says Steven Fairbairn was driving a four-wheeler early Saturday when it collided with another all-terrain vehicle at the event in Saint Jo.

Chief Deputy Jack Lawson says Fairbairn was airlifted about 70 miles south to a Fort Worth hospital where he died.

The 25-year-old had been staying with his fiancé in Duncan, Oklahoma. Lawson hasn’t provided Fairbairn’s English hometown.

Lawson described the collision as perplexing, saying it happened on a very wide dirt road.

Deaths have been reported at its events in previous years. In 2015, a 10-year-old Fort Worth boy died in an ATV crash during the event. The next year, a woman from Crowley died after a four-wheeler flipped on top of her, the Dallas Morning News reported.

