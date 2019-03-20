ALVARADO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The wind storm that ripped through North Texas last week has created long-lasting headaches for residents with damage to their homes still waiting for insurance adjusters to survey the damage.

Yvonne Cole of Alvarado in Johnson County said she had to wait seven days before a State Farm crew using high-tech drones could come out to her property to have a look.

Cole says a detached garage on her property which her husband built 25 years ago stood no chance against the strong winds.

“We now have a carport instead of a garage,” she said. “The rafters have all come loose at the top. It moved the foundation back about 6 inches… the boards are all bent in and fallen over.”

The Insurance Council of Texas is calling this a $50 million storm.

State Farm says they’re currently handling upwards of 2,700 claims, most of them in North Texas.

Jessica Hodge, a State Farm Drone Specialist told CBS 11, “We are extremely busy. There’s a lot of damage. There’s a lot of claims that we are taking a look at.”

State Farm drone teams say the back up in claims should keep them working on assessments for at least the next two weeks.