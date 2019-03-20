



– Texas has had it’s fair share of sever weather recently and high winds had the cable TV at a home near Abilene acting up. So, the homeowner crawled under the house to see if it was something he could repair.

That’s when things got creepy.

The trip underneath the house was brief because the man saw what he called a “few” snakes and immediately exited.

The family made a call to who else — the Big Country Snake Removal company!

A crew went to the house and in a Facebook post about the service call said, “We arrived around lunchtime and as soon as I crawled under I could immediately see that there was far more than a few.”

When everything was said and done a total of 45 snakes (some appearing VERY IRRITATED by the interruption) were found and removed. The largest snake pulled from underneath the house was reportedly 5 1/2 feet long.

The company posted an 18-minute video of part of the actual removal on Facebook and it’s been viewed more than 300,000 times.

The company said finding that many snakes at a house that “was nice and clean” and had a very well kept yard is unusual, but that snakes only care about surviving.