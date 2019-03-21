



Dealerships are supposed to help customers get your tags and titles, but multiple people who did business with Fenton Hyundai say they’ve been waiting for months.

On Thursday, The Ones For Justice tried to ask the owner, Brad Fenton what he can do to help these people, but employees at the dealership said Fenton doesn’t live in Texas and they could not answer questions about the backlog of title transfers.

Fenton owns dealerships all over Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.

Lupe Garza called CBS 11after seeing our story Wednesday night.

She bought her car at Fenton Hyundai last August and she said she is still waiting for her car title and license plates.

“Because we save our money, we want a car, we go and make payments and everything and not to be able to call it ours because we don’t have tags, we don’t have paperwork to back it up, it makes me angry, very angry.”

The owner previously told CBS 11 in an email he’s in the process of selling the dealership.

But the deal is still in the works.

The Texas DMV has received 45 complaints about Fenton Hyundai.

If you are in this situation here’s what you can do:

File a complaint with the Texas DMV. That’s the agency that can investigate this complaint and based on number of cases they are well aware of what’s going on.

If your tag expires – alert the dealership, ask for a new one, and again call the DMV.