Former President George W. Bush said he scored his first ever hole-in-one at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. (George W. Bush/Instagram)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At age 72, the former president’s still got it.

In an Instagram post, George W. Bush said he scored his first ever hole-in-one Wednesday afternoon and that it was at Dallas’ own Trinity Forest Golf Club.

“With coaching from @thebushcenter CEO Ken Hersh and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey, I scored my first hole-in-one at the home of our Warrior Open and the @attbyronnelson,” the 43rd president said.

The Dallas golf range is home to the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament and the Bush Institute’s Warrior Open, which honors men and woman who were injured while serving the country.

The PGA tournament takes place this year from May 9 to May 12 and also raises money for the Momentous Institute that helps build and repair social emotional health in children.

What’s the next goal for the former president?

“Next golf goal: live to 100 so I can shoot my age,” he said in the Instagram post.