



— There was no guarantee at the start of spring training, but veteran outfielder Hunter Pence will indeed start the season with his hometown Texas Rangers.

Manager Chris Woodward told Pence on Thursday he will be on the 25-man roster as the team’s fourth outfielder when the Rangers open the regular season at home next Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

That means slimmed-down young outfielder Willie Calhoun will start the season at Triple-A Nashville.

Pence, who turns 36 on April 13, went to spring training on a minor league contract.

He is a .280 career hitter in 12 big league seasons with Houston, Philadelphia and San Francisco, and was part of two World Series championships with the Giants.

The three-time All-Star played at Arlington High School and then at the UT Arlington, only a few miles from the Rangers home stadium.

