



Are ALL leashed pets really welcome at Petco? One couple took on the challenge!

Oliver the African Watusi paid a visit to a Petco in Atascocita, Texas (about 25 miles northeast of Houston) where he was met with “open arms.”

“We decided to take a chance and call Petco’s bluff on the ‘all leashed pets are welcome’ policy,” said Vincent Browning. “The awesome crew at Petco-Atascocita did not disappoint!”

Vincent and Michelle Browning own the famous steer who has his own Facebook page with over 32,000 followers.

In the video taken by Michelle, Vincent can be seen entering the Petco with Oliver following along. Even with its thick and long horns, the steer had no trouble getting through the front doors of the business.

Through pictures, employees at the Petco can be seen petting the steer and enjoying its company.