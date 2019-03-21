  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    1:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Assault, Crime, Deep Ellum, DFW News, dpd, Facebook video, fight, man, Parking Lots, Violence, Woman

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Witnesses watched in horror as an armed man beat a woman in Deep Ellum Wednesday night.

The violent assault, in which he mercilessly hit the victim five times in the face, was caught on-camera.

The video shows the man and woman in a heated argument. At one point, the man pulls out what appears to be a gun and holds it behind his back. After more words are exchanged, he smacks the woman’s cell phone out of her hand. She reacts by punching him.

He responds by reaching back, taking a boxer’s stance and punching her squarely in the jaw. The video shows him then hitting her violently four more times in the face and head.

The woman was crouched over, cradling her head as he beat her. The man then kicks her cell phone violently on the ground.

(photo credit: CBS 11 News)

A witness told CBS 11 News that the man was arrested after the assault.

This is a developing story, please click back for details.

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s