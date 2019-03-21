DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Witnesses watched in horror as an armed man beat a woman in Deep Ellum Wednesday night.

The violent assault, in which he mercilessly hit the victim five times in the face, was caught on-camera.

The video shows the man and woman in a heated argument. At one point, the man pulls out what appears to be a gun and holds it behind his back. After more words are exchanged, he smacks the woman’s cell phone out of her hand. She reacts by punching him.

He responds by reaching back, taking a boxer’s stance and punching her squarely in the jaw. The video shows him then hitting her violently four more times in the face and head.

The woman was crouched over, cradling her head as he beat her. The man then kicks her cell phone violently on the ground.

A witness told CBS 11 News that the man was arrested after the assault.

This is a developing story, please click back for details.