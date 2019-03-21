FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Farmers Branch is transforming a former football field next to the Community Recreation Center to what will be known as the Barney Wood Bark Park, the city’s first ever dog park.

Set to open this summer, the new facility is renamed after the late Barney Wood, a pioneer in the early days of the Farmers Branch park system and longtime member of the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board.

The City Council approved the name earlier this month.

“The football field was lightly used and there was infrastructure already in place, including restrooms, concession stand, lighting and a well-maintained park space,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jeff Harting. “This allows for a quicker, more cost-effective turnaround.”

The park will be divided into areas for large dogs and small dogs.

Each section will have a double-gated entry, a splash pad, lighting and plenty of seating. The concession stand will also be open during select special events.

The Barney Wood Bark Park will be closed one day per week (a weekday) for maintenance and may be closed in the event of inclement weather or wet conditions without notice.