(CBSDFW.COM) – The Philadelphia Eagles tried to break up a Thanksgiving Day tradition.

The Eagles had sent a proposal to the league to have the Dallas Cowboys play their annual Thanksgiving Day games away from AT&T Stadium every other year, according to CBS Sports.

The change also included the Detroit Lions, who also play on Thanksgiving Day at home every year. The change would call for the Lions and Cowboys to continue their annual tradition of playing on Turkey Day, but that they would alternate where they would play.

The proposal was sent to the league ahead of the NFL’s annual meeting on March 24, where owners will be voting on rule changes for the upcoming season.

The Eagles said in the proposal that they wanted “to continue the annual tradition of having Dallas and Detroit play on Thanksgiving, provided that one of those clubs host a home game with the other club playing away, and alternating home and away games each subsequent season.”

However, the proposed change was withdrawn by the Eagles.