(CBS 11) – For as active as this band has been off and on since 1980, they only made the U.S. Billboard chart once, but it was a top-five hit on the chart for more than three months.

The Divinyls were an Australian rock band from Sydney.

The original members were Christina Amphlett (vocals) and Mark McEntee (guitars) but became a five-member band.

The band broke up in 1996.

In 2006, they were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall Of Fame.

Amphlett and McEntee rejoined to record a new single in 2007 and appeared in some live shows as well. In late 2018, McEntee announced that he intended to regroup the band for an Australian tour for this year but unfortunately was cancelled in 2019.

During the time the band was active (off and on), some thirty musicians were associated with the group during its lifespan, most serving as backup musicians on tour. Amphlett passed away on April 21, 2013 at age 53 after a long battle with breast cancer.

“I Touch Myself,” their one and only song in the U.S., was released on November 19, 1990. It hit #4 by May 1991. In Australia, it was #1.

Written and produced by the group, along with producer David Tickle, running 3:44 on the Virgin Records label, the lyrics go like this:

I love myself, I want you to love me

When I feel down, I want you above me

I search myself, I want you to find me

I forget myself, I want you to remind me

I don’t want anybody else

When I think about you, I touch myself

Ooh, I don’t want anybody else

Oh no, oh no, oh no

You’re the one who makes me come runnin’

You’re the sun who makes me shine

When you’re around, I’m always laughin’

I want to make you mine

I close my eyes and see you before me

Think I would die if you were to ignore me

A fool could see just how much I adore you

I’d get down on my knees, I’d do anything for you

I don’t want anybody else

When I think about you, I touch myself

Ooh, I don’t want anybody else

Oh no, oh no, oh no

The song was featured in the movie, “Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery” in 1997.

You can hear this song on SIRIUS XM 90’s On 9 with Downtown Julie Brown.