DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Medical City Children’s Hospital has opened a new pediatric cancer unit dedicated to providing treatment for infants, children, adolescents and young adults with all types of pediatric cancer and blood disorders.

“Opening the new pediatric cancer unit at Medical City Children’s Hospital allows us to expand our cancer services, and meet the growing needs of pediatric patients, while offering the highest level of care,” said Jessica O’Neal, CEO of Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas.

The new pediatric cancer unit at Medical City Children’s Hospital includes:

· 12 patient rooms – with flat screen HD 55 inch smart televisions, built in desks, shelves, closets and cubbies for storage

· A spacious family lounge – with a computer, a flat screen HD 55 inch smart television, microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker and refreshments for families

· Two playrooms – separated for teens and children and stocked with games and toys to provide a break from hospital routines

· Exercise bike for patients

· Conference room – with a computer and television for physician consultations with patients

· HEPA filters in all patient rooms and playrooms – providing air purification for cancer patients

Pediatric cancer care at Medical City Children’s Hospital includes a comprehensive team of specialists including board-certified physicians, specially trained pediatric hematology/oncology nurses, pediatric radiation oncologists and certified child life specialists that provide high-quality, individualized treatment to pediatric cancer patients.