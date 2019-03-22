DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of suspects opened fire outside a White Rock area home last night, carjacked two vehicles and then said thank you as they took off.

It started around 11 p.m. on Sunland Street near Jupiter Road.

Dallas Police told us as many as five suspects were involved in the initial heist.

They confronted a resident as he was returning home and then pulled out guns and demanded cars.

Shots were fired but no one was hit.

The suspects took off with two cars, but said thank you before they took off.

Thanks to a tracking app, Dallas Police were able to find the vehicles several hours later on Robert B. Cullum Boulevard near Fair park.

As cops moved in to make an arrest, one of the suspects rammed a stolen car into a police cruiser.

No one was hurt, and at least four people – some of them juveniles – were arrested.