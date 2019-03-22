  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBDSFW.COM) – A shooting suspect and victim are in stable condition in a hospital Friday night after violence broke out near a CVS Pharmacy off Northwest Highway in Dallas’ Lake Highlands neighborhood.

An off-duty officer drove up during the disturbance around 4:00 p.m. and chased after the suspect.

Police said the suspect pointed a gun at the officer and the officer shot the suspect.

Lake Highlands CVS officer-involved shooting
(courtesy: Edwin Darren Hartmann)

Police are interviewing witnesses who were on DART bus stopped in traffic in front of the store.

Police are also gathering surveillance video.

The officer was not hurt.

Lake Highlands CVS officer-involved shooting (Andrea Lucia – CBS 11)

