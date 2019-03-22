



– An up-and-coming country music singer from Texas has died after an accidental shooting with a gun meant to be used as a prop in a music video.

Family members say Justin Carter was filming a music video at his apartment in Houston when the gun accidentally discharged.

Carter, who released several songs as an independent artist, reportedly had just signed a deal with Triple Threat Management and was planning a 10-state tour.

A message on his Instagram account asked fans to keep his family in their prayers and said, in part —

“Justin is no longer with us, he has passed away,” reads a caption on the account. “He will be missed by us all, he was always full of joy, laughter, and loved (by) so many people in his life. Justin appreciated all his fans and their support.”

Carter, a 35-year-old San Antonio native, leaves behind two daughters.

Carter’s mother, Cindy McClellan, said her son served in the U.S. Army and that the family is working to get approval for a military funeral.