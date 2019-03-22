



A woman who was badly beaten in a Deep Ellum parking lot by a local bartender is recovering Friday morning.

The victim – who CBS 11 News is not identifying – said she went to the hospital Thursday evening to be treated for what she believed to be a ruptured eardrum.

She said as she pulled into the parking lot at the corner of Elm and Crowdus Streets, she had blocked in another driver. The driver, Austin Shuffield, then got out and confronted her, holding a gun by his side.

The confrontation was recorded on a cellphone by a bystander across the street. When the woman pulled out her phone to call 911, the man in the video can be seen slapping it out of her hand. She pushes him, and then he begins repeatedly punching her in the face – at least five times.

Dallas police identified that man as Shuffield, charging him with aggravated assault, public intoxication and interfering with a 911 call.

He was booked into the Dallas County Jail but posted bail overnight.

Shuffield was fired from his job as a bartender at the High and Tight Barbershop and Speakeasy.

Braxton Martin, the shop’s owner, said what he saw in that video is horrific.

“He was a very good employee. Somebody that never has anger or reached out in any way to hurt or be violent towards anyone,” Martin said.

Other Deep Ellum business owners said Shuffield’s behavior is the last thing the neighborhood needs.