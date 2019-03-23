IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman has died from her injuries after her two pit bulls attacked her at an Irving animal hospital, and responding officers were forced to shoot and kill the dogs, police say.

Police say officers responded to the incident at around 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the O’Connor Animal Hospital after receiving a 911 call about the woman lying unconscious outside of the hospital in an exercise area.

According to police, hospital staff and responding personnel were not able to help her immediately as the two dogs were still near her and were exhibiting “aggressive behavior.” Police say an officer was forced to shoot the animals.

The woman was taken to Parkland hospital with “life-threatening” injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

She was identified as 33-year-old Johana Villafane of Irving.

Police say the dogs had been in quarantine at the hospital after an incident earlier this month where they had apparently bit someone.

The attack happened outside of the hospital in an area where owners are able to walk and exercise their dogs.

Police will continue to investigate the incident as well as the fatal shooting of the dogs.