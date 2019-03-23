  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, Domestic Disturbance, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police, San Rafael Street, Shooting, Son Shoots Father

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested after he shot his 50-year-old father during a fight Saturday at a home in Fort Worth, police say.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of San Rafael Street at around 4:10 p.m. where people were reportedly fighting.

Police say a 50-year-old victim was shot during the incident and that his condition is currently unknown.

The suspect left the scene of the shooting in a car but was later apprehended by police.

The identities of the victim and shooter have not yet been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s