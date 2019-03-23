FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested after he shot his 50-year-old father during a fight Saturday at a home in Fort Worth, police say.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of San Rafael Street at around 4:10 p.m. where people were reportedly fighting.

Police say a 50-year-old victim was shot during the incident and that his condition is currently unknown.

The suspect left the scene of the shooting in a car but was later apprehended by police.

The identities of the victim and shooter have not yet been released.