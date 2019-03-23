DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect was caught on camera stealing a package and mail from a home in northwest Dallas earlier this week, and police need help finding him.

Police say the theft happened at around 1 p.m. last Monday at a home in the 10000 block of Gooding Drive. The theft was captured on the homeowner’s doorbell camera.

The suspect could be seen walking up to the front porch and taking a package. He is also caught taking mail from the mailbox next to the door, which is a federal crime according to police.

The suspect is then seen running back to his silver pickup truck with a camper over the bed and a missing hubcap on the right rear wheel.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.671.8066.