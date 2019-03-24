



North Texas was pelted with a lot of hail, especially in Collin County, Sunday evening as a round of severe storms moved through the area. Storms continue to move through different parts of the area.

Collin County saw what looked “like a snowstorm,” according to one resident. Pictures and videos of the hail showed piles of hail throughout neighborhoods in Frisco, McKinney and Allen.

There was a severe thunderstorms warning in effect during the hail storm in Collin County in the early evening hours.

Canan Meryem captured video of a large pile of hail on her front lawn in Frisco and her picking up a handful of it.

Another Frisco resident, Susie Farley, filmed hail pelting her home and pool and making big splashes in the backyard.

One McKinney resident said golf ball sized hail broke her kitchen and car windows as it fell across the county.

Stacy & 121 in McKinney: Homeowners dealing w/golf ball size hail. One woman telling us it knocked out her kitchen & car windows. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/aXFJgdMVIY — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) March 25, 2019

Outdoor warning sirens went off in Frisco at around 6:30 p.m. due to the hail storm and high winds.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in parts of Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties through the evening, as well.

*This story will be updated*