BARDWELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas police chief and a volunteer firefighter were among five victims killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning in Ellis County near Bardwell.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the major crash at around 10:15 a.m. on Highway 34 near Highview Park Road.

According to the investigation, a 2012 Dodge pickup was traveling west on the highway when, for an unknown reason, it veered into the eastbound lane and struck a Ford Crown Victoria.

Authorities say five people died in the crash.

Two of the victims killed were Bardwell Police Chief Michael Spurgeon Sr. and his son, Bardwell area volunteer firefighter Michael Spurgeon Jr., according to the town’s volunteer fire department in a Facebook post.

Spurgeon Sr.’s wife later confirmed that her husband was killed in that crash.

Texas Motorplex offered its condolences to the father and son as they were “longtime friends” of the facility.

“They both have been a part of the Texas Motorplex team and family over the past decade,” Texas Motorplex said in a Facebook post. “They will be missed by all who met them, worked with them, served with them and those luckiest to be called their friends. Please join us in praying for their friends, families, and community.”