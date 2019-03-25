CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a new chief in town, and she’s 3-years-old.

Cedar Hill Mayor Rob Frankie will honor Ah’Maya Terrell by designating her as the “Cedar Hill Police Chief for a day” on March 26, 2019 during a City Council meeting.

Showing great courage, Terrell woke up her grandfather after seeing several men trying to break into his truck on a security camera monitor. He then contacted police.

On arrival that night in January, Cedar Hill Officers located, stopped and detained four adult suspects who were ultimately linked to nine separate criminal offenses in Cedar Hill neighborhoods. The offenses included burglary of habitation, Theft of Firearm and seven burglary of motor vehicle charges.

Police said Terrell’s actions, her calm response in the wake of a crime in progress — were unusually courageous for a child. Her bravery “not only led to the arrest of four criminals but she helped keep the City of Cedar Hill safe by preventing these subjects from possessing a stolen gun. Her actions also helped recover hundreds of dollars of stolen property.”

The little girl told detectives during a follow-up investigation that she wants to be a police chief when she grows up.

It’s never too soon to live your dream.