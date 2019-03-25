  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Benzene, Chemical Fire, Deer Park, fire, Houston, Intercontinental Terminals Company, ITC, petrochemical factory, petrochemical fire, petrochemical plants, Petrochemicals Terminal, shelter in place, Texas News

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Students have returned to school in an area southeast of Houston after a fire at a chemical plant prompted several days of canceled classes.

Students were back in class Monday in Deer Park, Galena Park and other communities near the International Terminals Company in Deer Park.

Classes were canceled because of concerns over air quality near the facility, which caught fire on March 17 and burned for several days.

The fire at the petrochemical storage facility destroyed or damaged storage tanks that contained components of gasoline and materials used in nail polish remover, glues and paint thinner.

Elevated levels of benzene were detected in the air Thursday, prompting officials to close highways and streets near the plant and order people to remain indoors.

The fire also led to the closure of part of the Houston Ship Channel. The U.S. Coast Guard says it hopes to have the channel reopened Monday.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s