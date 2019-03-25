



The attorney for the woman assaulted on video in Deep Ellum last week says he plans to file a lawsuit against the former bartender arrested for it and the bar he worked for.

The victim, L’Daijohnique Lee, also spoke about the pain she experienced and the fear she says she still has after being assaulted.

Lee, 24, said she didn’t want to go into detail about the assault until Dallas Police complete their investigation.

Lee told CBS 11 her visit to Deep Ellum last Thursday morning was her first ever.

She said she had stayed away because she heard it had a racist history.

She said she was visiting with a friend when she said Austin Shuffield approached her upset about the way she parked blocking some cars.

Video recorded by witnesses show him pull out a handgun and then knock her phone out of her hand before violently punching her.

Lee’s attorney, Lee Merritt, said the bartender was also calling her racist names.

Shuffield was subsequently fired from his job at the High and Tight Barbershop and Bar but is out on bond currently facing misdemeanor charges.

Lee said she has been staying in hotels and remains fearful that Shuffield will come after her.

“Not being able to eat not, (not) being able to sleep, it’s always on my mind,” she said. “I’m scared. I don’t know who’s following me, who’s behind me, who’s watching. He has pictures of my car, maybe my license plate.”

Lee said she suffered a concussion, a swollen jaw and a black eye.

CBS 11 also learned Monday before police arrived, Lee broke a window of Shuffield’s vehicle.

Her attorney, Lee Merritt, said she was acting out trying to get attention because she no longer had her phone.

Merritt his client also believe she is still in danger.

“He was walking around the car with his phone out possibly getting her license plate which may help him track down where she lives. Until he is re-arrested, Ms. Lee is not safe,” Merritt said.

Activists pleaded with the Dallas City Council Monday to put pressure on police to upgrade the misdemeanor assault charge to a felony and protestors gathered outside DPD headquarters.

But Lee she just wants justice not attention.

“I don’t like the attention. I want justice, but all the extra attention is not important to me,” she said.