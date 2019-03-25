FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The vans that drive themselves around Frisco are about to leave the city.

After eight months, Drive.ai and its hard to miss orange vans will drive out of Frisco on Friday, March 29 and head to Arlington.

“We want to thank drive.ai for partnering with us during this innovative pilot program – the first of its kind in Texas for on-demand, driverless car service on public roads,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney. “Frisco is

committed to continue exploring the latest trends in ‘smart’ transportation to expand connectivity in our city, recognized among the fastest growing in the country. We look forward to working with our

partners in the Frisco Transportation Management Association to find both emerging technologies and practical solutions for our community.”

The fleet of four vehicles will join three vans already at work in Arlington, the company’s new focus.

The bigger fleet will run on expanded routes that connect AT&T Stadium, the Arlington Convention Center, Globe Life Park and UT Arlington.