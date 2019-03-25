HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Four months after his death, former president George H.W. Bush’s Houston office is set to close for good at 5 p.m. Friday.

Bush Chief of Staff Jean Becker said that “as one era ends, a new one is beginning.”

In a statement issued Monday, Becker said the George Bush Presidential Library Foundation will be renamed The George and Barbara Bush Foundation.

She said the foundation will affiliate the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Center and the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, as well as an affiliation of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and the Points of Light organization.

