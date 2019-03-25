



Cars left out in the storm at The Mansions McKinney apartments are covered with damage.

Hail left hole-punched windshields and dented hoods. Some property owners were able to prevent further damage by placing tarps on the damage overnight, but other vehicles remain untouched.

When the storms rolled in around dinnertime on Sunday, warning sirens wailed. Some people say there was not enough time though to protect their property before large hail started to fall.

In some neighborhoods, it looked like a blanket of snow from a distance.

“The hail was getting bigger and bigger. It’s just so horrible,” said Ejae Dolor, whose own car was damaged outside her McKinney home.

A State Farm Insurance spokesperson says anyone needing to file a claim should first take pictures of the damage, then board or cover up the damage if possible, and save the receipts.

By Sunday night, the company was already receiving dozens – if not hundreds – of calls about claims.