ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – They’ve trained for weeks or months, but won’t get to race. At least not any time soon.

The Arlington Women’s Half Marathon & 5K Road Race scheduled for April 6 has been rescheduled for November 16.

A city spokesperson told CBS 11, the event was rescheduled due to lack of sign ups. The promoter was expecting about 3,000 entrants, but as of Monday, March 25, only 700 women had signed up.

The President and CEO of the Women’s Half Marathon Series, Bill Burke posted the following letter on Facebook:

Dear Runners,

After consultation with the City of Arlington, the Arlington Police Department and Texas Live Management, we have decided to reschedule the inaugural Arlington Women’s Half Marathon & 5K Road Race to Saturday, November 16, 2019. We do not take this change lightly, therefore we’re going to this new fall date to give this event the best opportunity to succeed and stay a part of the National Women’s Half Marathon Series.

With this new fall date, the race venue from Texas Live will be the same, the race courses in and around the Arlington Sports Complex’s will not change, and of course our same great event will not change!

Of course we understand that a change of date on the calendar does not always work for some of our registered runners. Therefore, we have several offers for you at this time for the November 16, 2019 event:

1.) Athletes currently registered for the April 6th event can have the entry moved to the new November 16th date with no changes necessary.

2.) Athletes currently registered for the April 6 event who want a full refund of their entry fee due to a schedule conflict of the new November 16th date can request a refund by emailing info@pem.events (please allow up to four weeks for refunds to be processed!)

3.) Athletes currently registered for the April 6th event who would like to race in our Women’s Half Marathon & 5k event in New Orleans on March 8th, 2020 can request a transfer of their entry by emailing info@pem.events (there is no extra fee for moving your entry!)

Current entry fees for the Arlington Women’s Half Marathon are $45.00 while the 5K Road Race slots remain at the $25.00 price point. Again, please accept our sincere apology, as we have more time to create an excellent experience for each athlete in the National Women’s Half Marathon Series!

Sincerely,

Bill Burke

National Women’s Half Marathon Series

President / CEO

Premier Event Management LLC