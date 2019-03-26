



– On the day the federal ban on bump stocks went into effect, tens of thousands of the controversial firearm attachments that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire like machine guns were destroyed at a Fort Worth recycling center.

The Fort Worth-based online retailer RW Arms announced on its website it would be destroy the 60,000 bump stocks it had in its inventory.

As ATF agents watched Tuesday, flatbed trucks delivered crates of brand new bump stocks to the American Shredder facility where the devices were dropped onto a conveyor belt and sent down the line to be crushed.

RW Arms became a major seller of bump stocks when Slide Fire Solutions, the maker of bump stocks, shutdown its website and referred all of its customers RW Arms.

Slide Fire, which is based in small west Texas town of Moran, shutdown its website a year ago as pressure mounted from the public and federal government.

Shortly after the 2017 massacre at Las Vegas country concert that killed 58, President Donald Trump called for a ban of bump stocks.

It took a year and a half for a ban to go into effect.

Despite the ban, some owners said they will not turn over their bump stocks to the ATF.

“I am absolutely not going to turn my bump stock in because it’s not illegal to have a bump stock,” said CJ Grisham, the founder of Open Carry Texas.

Grisham, who is a retired Army 1SG, said he believes the ATF regulation banning the devices is unconstitutional because the federal agency redefined the rules that previously allowed bump stocks.

“I fought for these rights,” Grisham told the CBS 11 I-Team. “I fought for the rights to keep and bear arms. If I’m going to fight overseas for those liberties, I’m sure as heck not going to give up and home and not fight for them.”

The National Rifle Association did not support the ban but Grisham said he is disappointed the NRA did not put up a fight against it.

According to the ATF ban, owners must destroy or turn in their bump stocks to an ATF office.