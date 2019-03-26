  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Actor, Chicago, Chicago Police, dfw, Empire, false police report, homophobic, Jamal Lyon, Jussie Smollett, out on bond, Racist, TV show


CHICAGO (CBS) – Less than two weeks after “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about a hate crime, prosecutors have dropped charges in the case.

Actor Jussie Smollett attends the Trevor Live Los Angeles Gala 2018, in Beverly Hills, California on December 2, 2018. (credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

Smollett’s spokesperson said his record would be “fully expunged.”

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Latest On The Story From CBS Chicago ◊◊◊

