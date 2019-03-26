Comments
CHICAGO (CBS) – Less than two weeks after “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about a hate crime, prosecutors have dropped charges in the case.
CHICAGO (CBS) – Less than two weeks after “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about a hate crime, prosecutors have dropped charges in the case.
Smollett’s spokesperson said his record would be “fully expunged.”
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Latest On The Story From CBS Chicago ◊◊◊