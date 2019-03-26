(CBS 11) – The British singer/songwriter Mabel (born Mabel Alabama Pearl McVey on February 19, 1996) caught my attention the other day while listening to SIRUS XM Hits 1.

A tropical-pop artist, she was born in Malaga and raised in Sweden but moved to London at the age of 18. She is the daughter of Swedish singer Neneh Cherry and Massive Attack record producer Cameron McVey. Since 2015, she has been releasing songs for international pop charts. She had a huge hit in 2017 in the UK for “Finders Keepers” but currently she has one now doing even better.

“Don’t Call Me Up” was released on January 18, 2019 and debuted at #11 on the UK Singles chart. Billboard has named her as an “emerging artist” and this song is going somewhere. It was a part of her debut mixtape called “Ivy To Roses”. Apparently, she wrote this song in one day (which reminded me of rock and roll heartthrob Bobby Darin writing his first song “Splish Splash” in one day back in 1958).

The song was actually based on something that she was experiencing in real life at that point in time. Along with her writing the song were Camille Purcell and Steve Mac, produced by Steve Mac, running 2:58 on the Polydor label, the lyrics go like this:

When I’m underneath the bright lights

When I’m tryna have a good time

‘Cause I’m good now you ain’t mine

Now, now, now, now, don’t call me up

When you’re looking at my photos

Getting hot, losing control

You want me more now I let go

Now, now, now, now

I’m over you and I don’t need your lies no more

‘Cause the truth is, without you, boy, I’m stronger

And I know it’s sad that I changed, have a cold heart

But it was your game that left scars

Ooh, I’m over you

Don’t call me up

I’m going out tonight

Feeling good now you’re outta my life

Don’t wanna talk about us

Gotta leave it behind

One drink and you’re outta my mind

Now, now take it up

Baby, I’m on a high

You’re alone, going out of your mind

But I’m here up in the club

And I don’t wanna talk

So don’t call me up

The song hit #1 on the UK Singles, and it has been in the top ten in Finland, Ireland, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Scotland, and in the U.S., #2 on the American Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles.

You can currently hear this song on SIRIUS XM Hits 1 (channel 2).