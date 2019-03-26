



London Pinder said she was almost killed by a dog while working there and is sharing her story for the first time.

There are still questions about what caused the horrific attack on Sunday, but the victim of another mauling at the animal hospital 15 months ago, said she was put in a danger while working there as an intern and questions whether appropriate safety measures are in place.

Pinder has nine scars on her neck and hands from what happened to her in November 2017.

She was a high school student in Denton and got a job as an intern at the O’Connor Animal Hospital where she was mauled by a pit bull that she was assigned to leash and walk along with others.

The dog’s teeth came within millimeters of an artery but she survived.

Pinder filed a dangerous dog report with Irving Police but says she only got an apology from the hospital’s owner.

The now 19-year-old tells CBS 11 she believes she was too young and inexperienced to be put in a position to be handling aggressive dogs by herself.

She said news of the deadly attack on 33-year-old Johana Villafane brought back the trauma she experienced at the same clinic.

“I believe they weren’t prepared so they handled it a little poorly,” said Villafane. “They are grown adults and they work at that clinic. I feel like they should’ve been taught to handle these kind of situations.”

One day after Pinder was mauled, a police and animal control officer had to use a catch pole to get the dog that attacked her out of a waiting room because it was growling and showing teeth.

The animal hospital’s owner has not returned messages from CBS 11 seeking comment.

The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners said it has no history of disciplinary action taken against the owner of this facility.